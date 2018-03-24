Coming in Sunday’s Sun-Times: Special 64-page Cubs-Sox baseball history book

Sunday’s Chicago Sun-Times is shaping up to be another must-read.

Besides our regular lineup of the region’s best news, entertainment and sports coverage (Loyola men’s basketball, anyone?), the March 25 edition includes a 64-page glossy magazine that chronicles the history of Chicago’s two baseball teams.

“Chicago Style, Our City’s Celebration of the National Pastime” is included in Sunday’s editions in advance of the Cubs and White Sox openers on March 29.

Here’s a sneak preview of the content baseball fans will crave:

For details about how to get the baseball keepsake edition this weekend, click here.

To order a similar glossy edition commemorating 200 years of Illinois state history, published in December, click here.