Commercial burglaries reported in Lawndale, Little Village: police

Chicago police were warning West Side business owners about a trio of burglaries in the Lawndale and Little Village neighborhoods.

The burglar has been breaking in to buildings under construction by climbing through windows, police said.

The incidents occurred:

about 6:40 p.m. Dec. 23 in the 3100 block of West Ogden Avenue;

between 2:30 p.m. Dec. 29 and 6:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 3000 block of West Cullerton Street; and

about 3:45 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 1800 block of South Albany Avenue.

Anyone with information on the burglaries was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.