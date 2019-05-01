Commercial burglaries reported on Southwest Side: police

Police are warning businesses in McKinley Park, Gage Park and Back of the Yards about a series of burglaries that have occurred on the Southwest Side in April.

In each incident, the burglar forced their way in and took property before fleeing, according to a business alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries occurred:

Between 4 p.m., April 14 and 8 a.m., April 15 in the 2400 block of West 47th Street;

At 6:22 a.m., April 17 in the 2700 block of West 51st Street; and

Between 11:30 p.m., April 25 and 8 a.m., April 26 in the 700 block of West Garfield Boulevard.

No description of the burglar was provided.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.

