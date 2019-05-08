Burglars cut power to enter Austin businesses: police

Police are urging Austin businesses to beef up their security following several commercial burglaries in April.

In each incident, the burglars cut power to the building and enter by breaking through the front door or window, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In one reported incident, the burglars accessed the building through the roof.

The burglaries occurred:

At 12:36 a.m., April 11 at two businesses in the 5800 block of West North Avenue;

About 3 a.m., April 16 in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue; and

About 4:05 a.m., April 29 in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street.

Police said three males may be involved in these burglaries. In one report, the three burglars used a minivan. One entered the business while the other two stayed outside as lookouts, police said.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.

In March, 17 businesses in the Loop were burglarized.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.