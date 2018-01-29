Co-living comes to Lake View East

Wanted: 14 adventurous people who don’t know each other to live in a vintage home in Lake View East with no need to stress over whose turn it is to buy the toilet paper.

It sounds like a casting call for a reality TV show, but it’s not. The 7,500-square-foot Lake View East home near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Briar Place plans to welcome its first residents on Sunday.

Named Common Briar and managed by New York-based Common Living Inc., the home is the 16th building in Common’s portfolio and the second in Chicago.

Two of the rooms in Common Briar were snapped up within the first couple of days of pre-leasing and three more prospective renters have turned in applications, the home’s manager, Matt Bocker, said during a tour last week.

Monthly room rents range between $1,400 and $1,800. The all-inclusive rent covers utilities, Wi-Fi, a weekly cleaning service and “shared goods” such as laundry detergent, hand soap, cooking oils and spices that are replenished by Common.

The modern kitchen features new appliances and cabinets stocked with pots, pans and utensils, while each bedroom comes fully furnished with a bed and bedding.

“You could just bring your backpack full of clothes and move in,” said Bocker, a Wicker Park resident who also manages the fully booked 12-room Common Damen, which opened in July in a new construction 3-flat near Damen and Chicago avenues in Ukrainian Village.

At Common Damen, Bocker said many of the residents have grown close and there’s “a lot of retention” on the first wave of expiring three- and six-month leases. Leases are also available for 12-month stays.

“I went to brunch with two roommates. They don’t even speak anymore, they just laugh and say half words and understand each other,” Bocker said.

Emily Horner, a 25-year-old apparel designer, discovered Common Damen on an apartment rental site while researching one-bedroom apartments.

Horner pays $1,100 to live with three other people, none of whom she met prior to moving in. Two of her roommates were there when she arrived in September and a fourth has since joined.

The Common Damen residents — all in their early 20s to mid-30s — work full time in technology, holistic medicine, human resources, performing arts, yoga and photography, according to Horner and another housemate, Gabe Guzman.

‘Community Feel’

Beyond what some perceive to be a better deal on rent in sought-after locations near dining, shopping and public transportation, Common offers a chance to develop friendships.

Horner said she explores the city with her roommates and they share grocery shopping. Guzman, a 25-year-old gamer retention specialist at a video game company who lives upstairs from Horner, goes to brunch and dinner with his roommates and even hosted a “friendsgiving.”

“I got really lucky with the roommate I have. We are like brother and sister,” said Guzman, who moved to Common Damen in August.

Horner said she enjoys “the community feel” at Common Damen as well as the diverse mix of backgrounds.

“I love it. Almost everyone is a creative, and it’s a wide variety of career paths. It’s a very beautiful space and the location is great,” Horner said.

In addition to Bocker, who lives offsite, residents with any issues can contact Common’s “centralized house support function,” open 16 hours a day, plus a 24-hour emergency line.

Co-living poised to grow

Online real estate database Zillow said in December that more than half of young adults between 23 and 29 were living in “doubled-up households” with either roommates or family members in 2017.

Common Living CEO and founder Brad Hargreaves said 25 million Americans live with roommates, and that’s grown by 20 percent in the past five years.

“People increasingly like the social aspect of it. The biggest thing we need is more homes. There’s demand, there’s interest and people are enjoying it. [Common Briar] is our first step to growing our base in Chicago,” Hargreaves said.

Common roommates do not meet each other before living together but are allowed to transfer to another Common-run building if they’re unhappy.

Founded in 2015, Common manages 500 rooms across New York, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

“The affordability and social environment is similar to a traditional roommate arrangement, but we do things to make it more desirable. For instance, the weekly cleaning [of the common areas] is a nice thing because that mitigates the risk of a dirty roommate. Or the question of ‘Who is going to go out and buy toilet paper?’ We deliver it to your suite,” Hargreaves said.

Common Briar will be the first time Common Living will manage what looks from the outside like a traditional single-family home.

In July, the city issued a construction permit to building owner Chicago-based Greymark Development Group for a rehab adding kitchens, bathrooms, new flooring and windows.

The original two-unit home had eight bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, according to a real estate listing. The renovation added six bedrooms and an extra bathroom, for a total of 14 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. Most bathrooms are shared between two rooms, but there are a few private suites with bathrooms.

Bennett Lawson, chief of staff for Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), said Monday that no zoning relief was required for Common to obtain its business license “or there would have been a community conversation.”

Lawson said he recently heard from neighbors who were concerned the home would be “operating as a traditional SRO.”

“I shared Common’s website with the neighbors and that allayed many of their fears. They still expressed concerns about lots of moving in and out and also tenants with cars. We can address both if those issues present themselves,” Lawson said.

Hargreaves expects to announce a third Common location in another Chicago neighborhood within the next few months.

A company headed by T. Donovan Eckhardt, owner of Greymark Development Group, bought the home for $1.3 million in July 2016, county records show.

Greymark Development did not respond to a request for comment.

Could co-living change Midwest living patterns?

Guzman moved to Chicago two years ago from San Francisco, where he said “it’s sort of inevitable” to live with roommates because of the Bay area’s “astronomical rents.”

“In different geographic regions, I think people look at living differently,” he said. “In the Midwest, it’s a new type of situation; it’s pretty innovative. The more we become popular, the more that’s known about it, people will become more comfortable and want it.

“My friends come in [to visit], it gets their mind ticking on possibilities. I have seen nothing but positive reaction,” Guzman said.

Before moving to Common Damen, Guzman roomed with a former coworker.

“There is something about Common that made it better for me. Co-living is a lot different than living on your own. You have to be open to new people and understanding of their traits and characteristics and how to adapt to them in an everyday routine,” Guzman said.

There are four bedrooms on Guzman’s floor and all are booked.

“The nice thing is everyone has their own schedules and their quiet time. You have your time alone as well,” he said.

The convenience of paying one bill each month and having most household goods provided is another perk.

“Honestly, the fact I haven’t gone to Target to buy soap or toilet paper in months, it’s the best feeling ever,” Guzman said.