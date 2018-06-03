‘Commotion’ at a carnival: Man shot at Little Village street festival

Police tape marked a carnival ride as part of a crime scene Sunday at a carnival in the 2600 block of South California Avenue. | Nader Issa/Sun-Times

A kids’ ride turned into a crime scene Sunday afternoon when a man was shot at a Little Village carnival right next to a Cook County courthouse.

As young children waited their turn to use a handful of rides at a carnival that spanned three blocks, a group of men started arguing about 5:05 p.m. near the festival’s entrance at 26th Street and California Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

At some point during the argument, one of the men took out a gun and opened fire, police said. A 26-year-old was struck in the right leg. His condition stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

About 100 yards from the shooting, a dad stood with his 8-year-old daughter as she waited in line at a tea cups ride.

The father, who asked not to be named, said he saw the group of men arguing as they slowly moved toward the entrance of the carnival. Moments later, he saw a crowd of people screaming and running away from the entrance, so he grabbed his daughter and moved her away.

“We live two blocks from here, and we came to this carnival last year, too,” he said. “You just try to have something fun for the kids, and this happens.”

Though one of the rides was shut down with police tape marking it as part of the crime scene, the rest of the street festival continued as planned.

With the Leighton Criminal Court Building and the Cook County Jail looming in the background, festive music rang out as children ate ice cream and peered over at the crime scene, asking their parents what happened.

Police said Sunday evening that they’re speaking to two people of interest in the shooting, but nobody was in custody.