Community warned about ‘public indecency’ incident in Irving Park

A community alert has been issued for a reported public indecency incident Monday morning in the North Side Irving Park neighborhood.

About 9:10 a.m., a woman was walking east in the 3000 block of West Grace when a man in an older model, gray, four-door sedan parked near Sacramento Avenue tried to get her attention, Chicago Police said.

When she looked toward the man, she noticed he was touching himself inappropriately, police said. The woman left the area and the man was gone when she returned.

He was described as white or Hispanic, in his mid-30s, tall, of thin build and clean shaven, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.