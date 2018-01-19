Concealed carry holder fires gun at Loop restaurant, person in custody

A concealed-carry permit holder fired a gun Friday night at a restaurant in the Loop during a struggle with another person.

The 35-year-old permit holder was involved in a disturbance with a male who was asked to leave the restaurant about 5:10 p.m. in the first block of East Adams, Chicago Police said.

During the struggle, the pepper spray container that the 35-year-old was carrying fell to the ground and the male he was struggling with picked it up, police said. The man with the concealed-carry permit then fired a shot, but no one was struck.

Police said the male who created the disturbance was taken into custody and charges were pending.

Area Central detectives were investigating.