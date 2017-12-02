Conductor James Levine facing sexual abuse allegations: Reports

Legendary conductor James Levine is now the subject of an investigation by New York’s Metropolitan Opera after allegations of sexual abuse by Levine surfaced Saturday, according to the New York Times and other media outlets. Levine served as music director for the Met for 40 years until stepping down in 2016 for health reasons, but currently serves as music director emeritus.

We are deeply disturbed by the news articles that are being published online today about James Levine. We are working on an investigation w outside resources to determine whether charges of sexual misconduct in the 1980s are true, so that we can take appropriate action. — Metropolitan Opera (@MetOpera) December 3, 2017

According to a Lake Forest police report obtained by the NYT and The New York Post, “The alleged abuse began while Levine was guest conductor at the Ravinia Music Festival in Highland Park, beginning in 1985. The alleged victim came forward to the Lake Forest police department in October 2016 to detail the molestation. The alleged victim informed a former Met Opera board member of the alleged abuse in 2016 and she alerted the Met’s general manager, yet Levine continued to wield his baton.”

Levine served as music director of the Ravinia Festival from 1973-1993. In April, Ravinia named Levine conductor laureate, marking his return to the festival for the first time in more than two decades, for a concert performance this past summer. Levine is slated for a two-week residency at the Highland Park venue in 2018 for performances with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.