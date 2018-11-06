Democrats likely to take the House; GOP poised to hold the Senate

Rep. Beto O'Rourke, the 2018 Democratic Candidate for the Senate in Texas, waves to supporters as he leaves a polling place with his family after voting, Tuesday in El Paso, Texas. He was projected to lose a fiercely fought race. | AP Photo/Eric Gay

Democrats appeared likely to take the House while Republicans were poised to hold the Senate in a historic midterm election Tuesday that shaped up as a pivotal referendum on President Donald Trump and the leadership of the GOP.

The outcome carried serious consequences for the president and could also have implications for Democrats in the 2020 presidential election. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren held their seats. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, a progressive darling, mounted a strong challenge to GOP Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas but appeared headed toward a loss.

Democrats also went into Tuesday’s vote with history on their side. The party in power traditionally struggles in midterm elections, and Republicans found themselves playing defense in House races around the country, including in Illinois.

In Illinois’ 6th District, Rep. Peter Roskam was projected to lose in his race against Democrat Sean Casten, who had about 53 percent of the vote with 77 percent of the precincts reporting.

In the 14th District, Democrat Lauren Underwood was projected to win the race against incumbent Rep. Randy Hultgren. She had about 52 percent of the vote with 94 percent of precincts reporting.

Democrat Jesus “Chuy” Garcia coasted to an easy victory for the vacated seat of his political ally, Rep. Luis Gutierrez. Garcia had 86 percent of the vote with 84 percent of precincts reporting. The Republican, Mark Lorch, had 14 percent.

Meanwhile, Rep. Dan Lipinski had 73.9 percent of the vote in the 3rd District with 412 out of 500 precincts reporting. His Republican challenger there, Arthur Jones, is a Holocaust denier who won 26.1 percent of the vote — or more than 44,000 votes.

Nationally, the midterm campaign unfolded against a backdrop of jarring political imagery, heated rhetoric and angry debates on immigration, health care and the role of Congress in overseeing the president.

Ahead of the vote, anxious Republicans privately expressed confidence that they would hold a narrow Senate majority. However, they feared the House was slipping away. A Democratic majority would almost certainly bring an onslaught of investigations into Trump’s businesses and administration.

Trump encouraged voters to view the first nationwide election of his presidency as a referendum on his leadership, pointing proudly to the surging economy at recent rallies.

Health care and immigration were high on voters’ minds as they cast ballots, though, according to a wide-ranging survey of the American electorate conducted by AP.

AP VoteCast also showed a majority of voters considered Trump a factor in their votes. VoteCast is a survey of more than 120,000 voters and nonvoters conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago.

All 435 seats in the U.S. House were up for re-election Tuesday, although fewer than 90 were considered competitive. Some 35 Senate seats were in play, as were almost 40 governorships and the balance of power in virtually every state legislature.

Democrats were most optimistic about the House, a sprawling battlefield set largely in America’s suburbs where more educated and affluent voters in both parties have soured on Trump’s turbulent presidency, despite the strength of the national economy.

They faced a far more difficult challenge in the Senate, where they were almost exclusively on defense in rural states where Trump remains popular.

In a setback for Democrats, Republicans seized victory in Indiana’s high-profile Senate contest on Tuesday, as Trump-backed businessman Mike Braun defeated Democratic incumbent Joe Donnelly.

For Democrats, the road to the House majority ran through two dozen suburban districts Hillary Clinton won in 2016 and through swaths of Trump country in the Rust Belt and heartland where voters backed the president. It was a deliberate strategy to expand the playing field to about 80 districts, stretching beyond college-educated voters in the suburbs into regions where the party has seen its fortunes fade.

How women and independent voters cast their ballots was likely to determine the outcome. Hundreds of millions were spent by the parties, supplemented by more money from outside groups, to frame the debate. Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who advocates gun control, poured millions into House races for Democrats, offsetting the big-dollar spending to save Republicans by the Congressional Leadership Fund, which is aligned with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Republicans still had advantages in some areas, giving them hope of retaining a slim majority. Trump had been tweeting support for specific GOP candidates, even as he acknowledged potential losses by emphasizing that his focus was on the Senate. Ballot counting could drag in tight races, leaving some races undecided long after Election Day.

Anti-incumbent fervor helped sweep House Democrats out of power in 2010, during President Barack Obama’s first term, and it threatened to hurt Republicans this year.

Contributing: Associated Press