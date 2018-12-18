Fallen police officer’s father grieves: ‘He was the greatest kid ever’

Chicago Police Officer Eduardo Marmolejo, left, and Conrad Gary, were killed Monday night when they were chasing a suspect with a gun and they were hit by a train. | Chicago Police photos

The father of a Chicago police officer killed while searching for a man with a gun Monday evening shared emotional memories of his son Tuesday morning.

Mike Gary, father of 31-year-old Conrad Gary, told a reporter by phone, “I’m telling you, he was the greatest kid ever.”

“He was a wonderful man,” Mike Gary said. “He was a great father. He was a great father. Adored his child. He was a great husband. And he was a good police officer. He loved that job. He did it for only 18 months, but he excelled at it.”

Conrad Gary’s daughter is just six months old, Mike Gary said.

Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo, 36, died Monday in what has been called a “devastating tragedy” that claimed the lives of two fathers one week before Christmas.

In the West Beverly neighborhood, neighbors remembered how Marmolejo moved in from Evergreen Park around the time he became a cop two and a half years ago.

He lived there with his wife and their three daughters.

“He was a runner,” said one neighbor who asked not to be named. “I’d see him running and then be somewhere else in the neighborhood two hours later and see him still running. He always had a smile on his face.”

Another neighbor, Kelly Jasinski, said, “he was very friendly. He’d play outside with his kids a lot.”

Residents of the neighborhood spent Tuesday morning tying black and blue ribbons on trees along the block where Marmolejo lived. Two other Chicago cops and two firefighters live on the same block, according to neighbors.

“We’re coordinating to bring food to his family,” said a retired teacher who asked not to be named. “You bring food, you know? It’s just what you do.”

The tragic events that led to the officers’ deaths began around 6 p.m. Monday. That’s when Supt. Eddie Johnson said a ShotSpotter notification prompted them to make their way to 101st Street and Dauphin Avenue. When they got there, they confronted a suspect, who ran up to the train tracks at 103rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

While searching for the suspect, they were hit by an southbound train at 6:20 p.m.

The person the officers had been searching has not been identified.

Members of Marmolejo’s family had not been reached Tuesday. However, Mike Gary spoke to the Chicago Sun-Times by phone.

He said his son was also a veteran who spent five years working as a police officer in the Air Force and was “deployed almost all of it.” Conrad Gary then served an additional year in the Air Force Reserve, his father said.

The fallen officer grew up in Oak Lawn.

A police procession delivered the bodies of the two men to the morgue just before dawn Tuesday, turning the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway into a sea of blue-and-red lights.

Their deaths brought the total number of officers killed in the line of duty in 2018 to four.