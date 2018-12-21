Hundreds turn out for funeral of CPD Officer Conrad Gary

Hundreds of officers line the lawn of St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for the funeral of fallen Officer Conrad Gary. | CPD photo

Hundreds of Chicago Police officers lined up on the lawns of St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel Friday morning to pay their respects to fallen Officer Conrad Gary.

Gary, 31, was one of two officers struck by a South Shore train Monday as he was pursuing a suspect on the city’s far South Side.

Conrad Gary, 31, grew up in Oak Lawn and was also a military veteran, his father said. Before joining CPD only 18 months ago, he spent five years working as a police officer in the Air Force and spent an additional year in the Air Force Reserve.

Mary Conroy, a family friend, called Gary’s death “tragic.”

“I’m here to support my friend and show them I’m here for them and I’m sorry for their loss,” Conroy said.

Very touching outpouring of community support as the procession for Police Officer Conrad Gary makes its way to St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for the funeral mass. pic.twitter.com/XDsYVI9sNy — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) December 21, 2018

The funeral mass began with the hymn “Be Not Afraid,” whose refrain, sung in unison at the service, reads: “Be not afraid, I go with you always. Come, follow me, and I will give you rest.”

Gov. Bruce Rauner, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson are all scheduled to speak during the funeral mass.

Programs for the service were filled with photos of Gary with friends and family — both his brothers in blue and his wife and young child.

Program for today's funeral mass honoring Police Officer Conrad Gary. pic.twitter.com/uiNIQ98qUo — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) December 21, 2018

Gary’s father, Mike Gary, paid an emotional tribute to his son while speaking by phone to the Chicago Sun-Times earlier this week.

“I’m telling you,” he said, “he was the greatest kid ever.”

Gary and his partner that night, Officer Eduardo Marmolejo, were searching for a suspected gunman on the Metra tracks Monday evening near 103rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue when they were hit from behind and killed instantly by a southbound South Shore Line train.

Both officers worked in the city’s Calumet District (5th), which has had an especially rough year. Two Calumet officers died by suicide in the parking lot of the station, which is in Pullman, earlier this year, and another had a heart attack while working in the station.

In February, Cmdr. Paul Bauer was killed while trying to arrest a gunman outside the Thompson Center downtown.

“This has been an immensely difficult year for the Chicago Police Department,” Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said earlier this week, “especially for the men and women of the Fifth District, where they have faced tragedy after tragedy this year. So I’m asking all of you, Chicago, to pray for the families of these two heroic young men, and please say a prayer for the men and women of the Fifth District, who even tonight will still stop at nothing to safeguard their community.”

Gary left behind a wife, Kelly, and a six-month-old daughter, Tess.

