Construction site burglaries reported in the Loop: police

Police are warning residents about a couple of construction site burglaries reported in the Loop.

In each case, a burglar or group of burglars pried open office doors at construction sites, and took copper pipes, iPads and power tools, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

A burglary was reported between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. April 26 in the 300 block of East Wacker Drive, police said. The second happened between 2:30 a.m. April 29 and 5:30 a.m. April 30 in the 400 block of Lower Wacker.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.