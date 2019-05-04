Construction site burglaries reported in the Loop: police
Police are warning residents about a couple of construction site burglaries reported in the Loop.
In each case, a burglar or group of burglars pried open office doors at construction sites, and took copper pipes, iPads and power tools, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
A burglary was reported between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. April 26 in the 300 block of East Wacker Drive, police said. The second happened between 2:30 a.m. April 29 and 5:30 a.m. April 30 in the 400 block of Lower Wacker.
Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.
