Construction worker dies after being trapped in manhole in Streamwood

A construction worker who got trapped in a manhole died Wednesday evening in northwest suburban Streamwood.

Firefighters responded at 6:18 p.m. to the intersection of Park Boulevard and Parkside Circle, where a construction crew was installing a lining in the sanitary sewer under Park, according to a statement from the Streamwood Fire Department.

Streamwood Firefighter/Confined Space Technicians entered the 20-foot deep manhole to search for the trapped worker, fire officials said.

Firefighters crawled down a 20-inch wide pipe and, although they could see the worker’s boots, they could not reach him because “a large quantity of hardened lining material was blocking the pipe,” fire officials said. They used saws to cut the blockage away, “little by little,” and eventually cleared a path.

Shortly after 10 p.m., they reached the 22-year-old worker about 20 feet north of the manhole and pulled him to the surface, fire officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to fire officials and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The man’s name was not released early Thursday, pending notification of his family.

The cause of death was under investigation by the Streamwood Police Department.