Construction worker hit by vehicle on the Kennedy Expressway in Rosemont

A construction worker was hospitalized Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle on the Kennedy Expressway in Rosemont.

The man was hit about 12:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Kennedy near Cumberland Avenue after a man driving a silver Mercedes rear-ended a construction truck, which struck the worker standing in front of it, Illinois State Police said.

Both the driver and the construction worker were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

Illinois State Police and Rosemont police are investigating the crash.