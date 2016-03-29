Construction worker injured in fall from Far South Side building

Chicago Fire Department Squad 5 uses a snorkel bucket to bring the injured worker down after he was put in a stokes basket. | Fire Media Affairs

A construction worker was seriously injured in a fall from a building Tuesday morning in the Riverdale neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The worker fell about 20-25 feet to a roof deck from the steel superstructure of a new building in the 400 block of East 138th Street, Fire Media Affairs tweeted about 10:45 a.m.

The 47-year-old man was brought down in a bucket from the roof deck, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious-to-critical condition, according to Fire Media.

A fire department spokesman said the victim was “awake and alert.”