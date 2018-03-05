Top 10 consumer complaints in Illinois

Identity theft was the top complaint consumers made to the Illinois attorney general's office in 2017. | AP file photo

Identity theft was the top complaint consumers made to the Illinois attorney general’s office last year.

Attorney General Lisa Madigan released the annual list on Monday. Identity theft ranked No. 1 for the first time since 2007 with more than 2,500 complaints.

Madigan’s office attributed the jump to last year’s large Equifax data breach.

In total, roughly 147.9 million Americans have been impacted by Equifax’s data breach. It remains the largest data breach of personal information in history.

Overall, the attorney general’s office received nearly 24,700 complaints last year.