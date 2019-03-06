Home repair fraud, phone scams top Illinois consumer complaints in 2018

Though phone scams, investment schemes and phishing are ubiquitous grievances, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday that construction and home improvement woes topped this year’s list of the most common consumer complaints in the state.

The Attorney General’s office received 2,261 complaints about service agreements for plumbing, roofs and gutters, heating and cooling, and home remodeling.

Debt-related complaints have lead the list in previous years, but were the second most common this year, with 1,907 complaints to the Attorney General’s Office about collection agencies, mortgages and banks.

Identity theft — through credit cards, data breaches, utilities and government document fraud — was the third most common complaint received, with 1,899 complaints, the Attorney General’s Office said.

Promotional schemes, faulty car sales, telemarketing and cable/satellite TV complaints also made the top 10.

For more information and to file a consumer complaint, visit the Attorney General’s website.