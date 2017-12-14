Contractor seriously injured in hit-and-run crash at Lovell Center

A contractor was severely injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center campus in North Chicago.

The crash happened about 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Medal of Honor and Kryzowski drives near Building 5, according to Julie Ewart, chief of the health care center’s communication’s department. The vehicle fled the scene after hitting the man.

“The victim was severely inured,” Ewart said.

The Lovell FHCC police are investigating the crash with local law enforcement agencies. Anyone with information should contact Lovell FHCC police at (224) 610-3703.