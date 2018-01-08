Controversial Obama Center garage moved: To be underground in Jackson Park

WASHINGTON – The Obama Foundation announced on Monday that a controversial above ground garage, proposed for the eastern tip of the Midway Plaisance, will be located underground in Jackson Park, the site of the Obama Presidential Center.

Statement from the Obama Foundation

FROM AN OBAMA FOUNDATION SPOKESPERSON: “From the beginning of the planning process, President Obama and the Foundation have consistently made clear that the community is our partner in the development, design, and construction of the Obama Presidential Center. After numerous meetings with the community and other valued stakeholders over the past months, the Foundation understands that many of those voices feel strongly that the parking for the OPC should be located within the OPC campus in Jackson Park. The Foundation has heard those voices, and has decided to locate the OPC’s parking underground in Jackson Park.

“During this process, we thoroughly evaluated several options for the parking facility, including on site at Jackson Park. We appreciate the community interest in the site at the east end of the Midway and look forward to continuing to work with local community groups and residents on ways to improve it and make more it accessible.

“The parking facility at Jackson Park will be located under the southern portion of the campus, between the Library Building and the proposed Athletic Center. Entry and exit from the garage will be on the east side of Stony Island Avenue and aligned with 61st Street. The facility will accommodate approximately 400-450 cars for OPC visitors and staff. This parking facility has the advantage of allowing the OPC to stay within the boundaries of Jackson Park, and providing accessible, on-site access to families, and other visitors.”