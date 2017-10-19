Convenience store robbed near City Hall

Two people robbed a convenience store early Thursday near City Hall in the Loop.

Two males entered the store wearing masks and hoodies and announced a robbery about 1:10 a.m. in the 100 block of North LaSalle, according to Chicago Police. One of them displayed “a long knife” while the other implied he had a weapon.

A 7-Eleven is located in that block at 128 N. LaSalle, across the street from City Hall.

The suspects took cigarettes, liquor and an unspecified amount of cash before running away, police said. No one was injured during the robbery.