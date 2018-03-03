Convicted felon charged with Portage Park home invasion

A convicted felon was charged with a home invasion Friday afternoon in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Pepe Martinez, 39, of the Brighton Park neighborhood, was charged with felony counts of home invasion using a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled substance, according to Chicago Police.

Martinez walked into a home at 1:07 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Berteau and demanded money from a 39-year-old man at knifepoint, police said. After a struggle ensued, Martinez ran off.

Minutes later, officers responding to a call of a burglary in progress took Martinez into custody in the 4100 block of North Lockwood, police said. He refused medical treatment at the scene.

Martinez is being held at Cook County Jail awaiting a Saturday bond hearing, police said.