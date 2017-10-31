Convicted felon facing weapons charges in Aurora

A convicted felon is facing new charges after he was caught with a gun earlier this month in west suburban Aurora, police said.

Jarreau Harvey, 35, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unlawful use a weapon and being an armed habitual offender, which calls for an extended prison sentence upon conviction, according to Aurora police.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 18, an off-duty police officer from a different jurisdiction called 911 to report a man with a handgun in the first block of North Broadway, police said.

When several officers responded, one of them set up in a parking lot at the end of an alley between two buildings, police said. Harvey tried to flee, but ran into the officer in the parking lot, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The gun, which Harvey had thrown under a police car, was recovered, police said.

Harvey, an Aurora resident, has been ordered held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on a $500,000 bond, according to the Kane County sheriff’s office. He is due back in court on Nov. 3.