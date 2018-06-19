Convicted of fraud months ago, Cook County judge finally targeted for ouster

Declaring that her presence on the bench is “prohibited by the Illinois Constitution,” the state’s Judicial Inquiry Board sought Tuesday to have Cook County Judge Jessica Arong O’Brien suspended without pay from her job.

O’Brien refused to resign this year after a federal jury found her guilty of fraud in February. Then, after the Illinois Supreme Court suspended her law license, she filed paperwork seeking retention in November.

She continues to be paid as a Cook County judge but does no judicial work, records show.

“This undermines public confidence in the judicial system, is prejudicial to the administration of justice and brings the judicial office into disrepute,” the Judicial Inquiry Board complaint against O’Brien alleges.

O’Brien’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday. The complaint asks the Illinois Courts Commission to suspend O’Brien without pay “until further order” following a public hearing.

The move comes more than four months after a jury found O’Brien guilty at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, which created an unusual legal situation in Illinois. Not only is it rare for a sitting judge to be found guilty in federal court, O’Brien’s criminal case revolves around conduct that happened well before she became a judge.

Prosecutors accused her of pocketing $325,000 during a mortgage fraud scheme that took place more than a decade ago.

O’Brien has been paid $98,800 so far this year, according to state comptroller records. The jury found her guilty Feb. 15, and state law says a conviction knocks her out of office. Circuit court judges make $198,075 annually.

The Illinois Constitution also requires a judge to be “a licensed attorney-at-law of this State.” O’Brien is “not authorized to practice law due to discipline,” according to an Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission database.

After her indictment in 2017, O’Brien had been doing administrative duties. Typically, that includes presiding over marriages. However, a spokesman for Cook County Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans said last month she was no longer even doing that.

O’Brien has argued she “has not been convicted of the crimes with which she has been charged” because U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin has not yet ruled on a pending motion for acquittal, among other things.

She is not due to be sentenced until Oct. 9.