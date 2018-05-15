Convicted thief charged with stealing packages from NW Side porches

A convicted thief was charged Tuesday with stealing packages from porches on the Northwest Side.

Walind Belmiloud, 21, of the O’Hare neighborhood, was charged with four felony counts of theft or possession of stolen property valued at less than $500 with a prior theft conviction, according to Chicago Police.

Belmiloud was arrested Monday morning while appearing in court at 5555 W. Grand Ave. on an unrelated misdemeanor theft charge, police said.

Detectives used closed circuit video to identify Belmiloud as the suspect who recently stole the packages from four porches in the Schorsch Forest View, Jefferson Park, Union Ridge and Big Oaks neighborhoods, police said.

The thefts happened:

• about 9:30 a.m. April 22 in the 4700 block of North Anthon Avenue;

• at 4:09 p.m. April 30 in the 5300 block of North Laramie Avenue;

• between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. May 2 in the 5500 block of North Nordica; and

• at 4:41 p.m. May 2 in the 5100 block of North New England Avenue.

Belmiloud was expected to appear in bond court on Tuesday, police said.