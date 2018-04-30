Convictions dropped for two men who were convicted of murders while teens

Anthony Jakes (left), 41, and Robert Bouto, 42, walk out of the the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Monday, April 30, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Cook County prosecutors Monday dropped a pair of murder convictions against two men who were convicted as teenagers in separate murder cases.

Robert Bouto and Anthony Jakes walked out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to face bright spring sunshine and a crowd of reporters.

The two men had met only in passing before arriving at the courthouse that morning for hearings that would all but end their separate, decades-long battles to clear their names.

Special Prosecutor Robert Milan announced he was dropping the charges against Jakes for the 1991 murder of Rafael Garcia, a crime Jakes had been arrested for just two months after his 15th birthday.

In another courtroom less than an hour later, Assistant State’s Attorney Carol Rogala said her office had agreed to vacate Bouto’s conviction for the 1993 murder of Salvador Ruvalcalba, a move that likely is a prelude to dropping the prosecution entirely.

The both men were tainted by misconduct by detectives whose names have surfaced in dozens of wrongful conviction cases: Jakes was convicted based on a false confession he claims he gave only after he’d been beaten by now-retired Det. Michael Kill.

Bouto had long claimed that now-retired Det. Reynaldo Guevara had beaten and bullied witnesses into identifying him as the gunman in Ruvalcalba’s murder.

Both men already had served out their sentences for the murders. Their attorney, Russell Ainsworth, did not say whether either man intended to file a lawsuit against the city for their wrongful convictions.