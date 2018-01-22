Preckwinkle favors legalizing pot, points to racial disparities in enforcement

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle on Monday pointed to Northwestern University students in Evanston smoking weed with impunity as an example of the racial disparities in enforcement associated with the drug.

While addressing an Illinois House-Senate committee tasked with reviewing the implications of legalizing marijuana in Illinois — Preckwinkle is for it, by the way — she told a quick anecdote about her daughter Jen visiting a friend who attends Northwestern.

“My youngest, who is college aged, went to visit one of her friends up at Northwestern and she came back and she said, ‘Mom you won’t believe it. The kids walk up and down the streets smoking dope, and nobody says anything.’

“I said: ‘Yes, Jen,'” Preckwinkle recalled in an exhausted voice.

“And then she said, ‘You know, if my friends and I did this in our neighborhood we’d be arrested.'” The Preckwinkles live in the Kenwood neighborhood.

“I said: ‘Yes, Jen.'”

The disparity that dawned on her daughter is what Preckwinkle wants to see addressed.

“Rarely do we see white college students or young professionals, suburban high school students or their prosperous parents arrested or detained for the use or possession of marijuana,” Preckwinkle said while testifying at the Bilandic Building downtown.

“Maybe it’s easy for the general public to ignore this disparity but it shouldn’t be,” she said.

“Our communities are informally divided into zones where marijuana arrests are made and those areas where they don’t happen,” she said referencing a 2016 Sun-Times report that highlighted the issue.