High-ranking Dorothy Brown employee guilty on perjury counts

Clerk of the Circuit Court Dorothy Brown speaks to reporters outside the Chicago Board of Elections on Jan. 22 | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

A federal jury wasted little time Friday in deciding whether a high-ranking employee of Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown was a serial liar, as the feds argued, or a scapegoat, as her defense contended.

She’s a liar, the jury decided.

Employee Beena Patel was convicted of making false declarations to a grand jury, shortly after the jury got the case.

Earlier in the day, the attorney for Patel told jurors that when the “mighty government juggernaut” failed — after a six-year investigation — to land the “big tuna” in Brown’s office, they found a “scapegoat” in Patel.

It was a way to save face, defense attorney Walter Jones Jr. told jurors Friday during closing arguments.

“These people failed. This investigation turned into a botched investigation,” Jones said.

Back in 2015, the feds were focused on Brown, investigating allegations of job selling in her office. She has not been charged, but Patel has been on trial this week — charged with lying to a grand jury, on two separate occasions, in connection with that federal probe.

Prosecutors, in their closing argument, focused on the alleged lies and how they hindered the investigation.

“She looked those grand jurors in the eyes and she lied and she lied repeatedly,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Ankur Srivastava said.

Patel allegedly lied when she claimed not to know if a colleague, Sivasubramani Rajaram, had spoken to law enforcement or testified before the grand jury investigating Brown. She also is accused of lying about sales within the clerk’s office of tickets to Brown’s campaign fundraiser, as well as her efforts in 2015 to help another colleague, Pinal Patel, get a promotion.

Srivastava told jurors the Patel case isn’t directly about the alleged bribes in Brown’s office but that Patel’s lies significantly impeded that investigation.

“Instead of shedding light on important questions . . . the defendant blindfolded (investigators), she led them astray,” he said.

Prosecutors pointed to dozens of Patel’s text messages, among other things, that show, they say, her talking in detail about selling fundraiser tickets.

But Jones said the failure to charge Brown was “most embarrassing” for the feds. He repeatedly referred to Patel’s alleged lies as “ticky tacky” statements that had no impact on the outcome of the wider corruption probe.

He said Patel found the grand jury experience overwhelming.

“It’s questioning by ambush,” he said. “It would unnerve anybody.”