Luis Arroyo Jr. wins 8th District Cook County commissioner seat

Luis Arroyo Jr. has won the 8th District Cook County Commissioner’s race, defeating challenger¬†Walter Zarnecki, according to returns from the Cook County Clerk’s Office and the Chicago Board of Elections.

Arroyo is a politically influential incumbent with a base in the city’s Puerto Rican community. District 8 is located on the Northwest Side.

After neither Arroyo or Zarnecki responded to a questionnaire or agreed to sit down with the editorial board, the Sun-Times endorsed Arroyo “without enthusiasm, with the hope he will make an effort to engage the public in his next term.”

