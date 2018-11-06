Luis Arroyo Jr. wins 8th District Cook County commissioner seat

Luis Arroyo Jr. has won the 8th District Cook County Commissioner’s race, defeating challenger Walter Zarnecki, according to returns from the Cook County Clerk’s Office and the Chicago Board of Elections.

Arroyo is a politically influential incumbent with a base in the city’s Puerto Rican community. District 8 is located on the Northwest Side.

After neither Arroyo or Zarnecki responded to a questionnaire or agreed to sit down with the editorial board, the Sun-Times endorsed Arroyo “without enthusiasm, with the hope he will make an effort to engage the public in his next term.”

RELATED: More on Luis Arroyo Jr.

Loading...