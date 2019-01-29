Cooks County courts closed Wednesday and Thursday; federal court on Wednesday

Forecasts calling for record cold temperatures will shut down most court operations in Cook County on Wednesday and Thursday, Chief Judge Timothy Evans said.

Meanwhile, officials on Tuesday also announced that federal courts will be closed on Wednesday.

Evans’ order means there will be no court in session Wednesday or Thursday, with the exception of bond hearings, juvenile detention hearings, and “certain pre-trial matters,” according to a news release. All cases set for Wednesday and Thursday will be rescheduled, and jurors will not have to come to court until the next date set by the courtroom judge.

Those jurors will receive a new summons to report on another date.

In federal court, each judicial officer will reschedule their in-court matters, according to a news release from the Northern District of Illinois.

The Cook County courts last were closed due to inclement weather on Feb. 2, 2018, because of heavy snows, said Pat Milhizer, Evans’ spokesman.