Female inmate dies at Cook County Jail

A female inmate died Saturday morning at Cook County Jail.

Lavera Scott, 51, was pronounced dead at 5:28 a.m. at the jail, located in the 2600 block of South California Avenue, Cook County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said.

The circumstances of her death did not appear suspicious, Ansari said.

The Cook County medical examiner scheduled an autopsy to rule on a manner of death.

Scott had been in the custody of Cook County Department of Corrections since Feb. 14 on a warrant, Ansari said.