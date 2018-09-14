The Cook County public defender’s office is warning residents of the county of a phone scam.
Someone claiming to be an attorney for the public defender’s office has been making calls and soliciting money in exchange for services, the office said. The scam appears to target people who believe their loved one could be in legal trouble.
“Under no circumstances would anyone from the Cook County Public Defender’s Office ask for payment of any kind for legal representation,” the office said in a statement Friday.