Cook County Treasurer launches online service to check for returned tax bills

The Cook County Treasurer’s Office has launched an online portal to help homeowners find out if their tax bills have been returned by the U.S. Postal Service.

The service is meant to help homeowners with mail delivery problems avoid penalties for late payments, according to a statement from the treasurer’s office.

“Property owners who don’t receive their tax bills often face interest charges for late payments and even see their properties go up for sale for delinquent taxes,” Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said in the statement. “It’s an unnecessary waste of time and money, and it’s unfair.”

To check if tax bills have been returned, homeowners should:

Select the purple box labeled “Your Property Tax Overview” on the treasurer’s website;

Enter their address or Property Index Number; and

Look for a red warning pop-up that indicates if a bill has been returned.

The website can also be used to update mailing information if it’s incorrect or enroll to receive bills via email.

A team working in the treasurer’s office has reduced the number of properties with incorrect mailing addresses from 86,200 two years ago to 63,500 today, officials said.