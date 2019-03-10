Cop, infant among 3 hurt in Back of the Yards crash involving CPD cruiser

Three people, including a small child and a Chicago police officer, were injured in a crash Sunday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The officer was responding to a call of shots fired about 9:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Honore when the crash happened, according to Chicago police.

Prior to the crash, the cop was driving west on 47th Street in a police cruiser that had its lights and sirens activated, police said. As the cruiser crossed Ashland Avenue, it was struck by a southbound Nissan.

The officer’s condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The Nissan’s occupants, a 37-year-old woman and a 6-month-old girl, were both taken to University of Illinois Hospital, police said. Their conditions were also stabilized.

The woman was cited for not having insurance, police said.

Neither vehicle was drivable after the crash, police said.