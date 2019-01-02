COPA says threatening email it received was sent by one of its own employees

A threatening email sent last week to the Chicago Police Department’s oversight agency came from an agency employee.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability issued a statement Wednesday saying it had asked for felony charges to be filed against its employee.

That came after a CPD investigation of what COPA called “a false threat of workplace violence at its West Town office” in the 1600 block of West Chicago Avenue. The email was sent Dec. 28.

“COPA takes all violations of law seriously. The waste of City resources in response to a false threat, the unnecessary alarm to our staff, other building occupants and larger Chicago community was egregious,” COPA Chief Administrator Sydney Roberts said in the statement. “COPA staff members are held accountable for their actions and we appreciate CPD’s prompt and professional work in assessing and investigating the anonymous threat.”

The employee has been placed on leave, according to COPA. Their identity was not revealed, and the exact content of the message remains unclear.