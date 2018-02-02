COPA pushes back against criticism of LeGrier, Jones investigation

Chicago’s police oversight agency took the unusual step of publicly defending its methods this week in the face of criticism from Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, the Chicago Police union and the attorney for officer Robert Rialmo.

In a statement posted Wednesday to the agency’s Facebook page — but not distributed to media outlets — the Civilian Office of Police Accountability reasserted that Johnson was given “all the information COPA relied upon to make our investigatory finding” that the fatal shooting of Bettie Jones and Quintonio LeGrier in December 2015 was not justified.

COPA also recommended that Johnson move to fire Rialmo.

“We understand that these are hard and serious decisions that need to be made, however, ultimately, Superintendent Johnson must determine if he believes Officer Rialmo’s actions were proper and within policy,” COPA wrote.

On Dec. 22, 2017, COPA’s deputy chief administrator, Andrea Kersten, submitted the agency’s recommendations to Johnson. In the weeks since, COPA’s findings have faced increasing scrutiny as it was disclosed the agency retained an outside expert — Boston Police Lt. Robert Harrington — to review the case.

Harrington was paid more than $17,000 for his work through the law firm of McGuire Woods LLP. COPA has maintained that any work done by Harrington was not a factor in the agency’s determination.

In a letter sent to COPA on Jan. 11, Johnson disputed the agency’s claim that it had sent him all the relevant files in their Rialmo investigation.

“Despite the fact that COPA informed the media of its final opinion, CPD has not received the entire file,” Johnson wrote in the letter, which was obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times. “It is only upon receipts of those materials that COPA will have complied with the ordinance and it is only then that CPD can complete a full review of this investigation.”

Joel Brodsky, Rialmo’s attorney, has called COPA’s commitment to transparency into question. Brodsky also filed a motion in Cook County Circuit Court this week asking a judge to order COPA to hand over the documents.

“If, as you say, the memos are irrelevant to the shooting of LeGrier and Jones, then what’s the harm in releasing them?” Brodsky wrote on his firm’s Facebook page.

Representatives from the Chicago Police Department did not respond to questions from the Sun-Times.

A representative from COPA also did not return messages Friday. Martin Preib, the vice president for the Fraternal Order of Police, which first brought Harrington’s work to light, also did not provide comment.

Rialmo, 28, has been on desk duty since the Dec. 26, 2015, shooting.

Rialmo and his partner arrived at the home of LeGrier’s father around 4:38 a.m. after the father and son had both placed calls to 911 from the two-flat at 4710 W. Erie.

Rialmo initially said he rang the doorbell, and Jones motioned that there was trouble upstairs. Jones “turned to walk back into her apartment” when “Quintonio LeGrier pulled the front door all the way open” with a bat above his head. Rialmo then opened fire.

But COPA investigators now say Rialmo was much farther from LeGrier, between the curb in front of the apartment building and the stairs.

Last month, COPA released video footage that shows Rialmo getting into a fight at a Northwest Side restaurant. Rialmo turned himself in to police and was charged with misdemeanor battery and theft.