Cops: 1 dead, 1 critically wounded in Far South Side stabbing; 1 in custody

A person was taken into custody in connection with a stabbing Tuesday evening that left one person dead and another critically wounded on the Far South Side, police said.

The attack happened at 6:04 p.m. in the 200 block of East 135th Place, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

A person who suffered multiple stab wounds was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality.

A 36-year-old man who was also stabbed repeatedly was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

One person was in custody as Area South detectives conducted a homicide investigation.