Cops: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Austin shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said.

The men, ages 19 and 23, were standing on a sidewalk about 12:20 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Haddon when someone wearing all black clothing fired shots from an alley, according to Chicago Police.

The older man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

The other man was shot in the torso and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.