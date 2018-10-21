Cops: 10 armed robberies reported on South Side

Police are warning residents about a rash of recent armed robberies on the South Side, four of which happened in the same block.

In each incident, an armed robber demanded cash and valuables from a victim, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened:

• between 3:50 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 9500 block of South Michigan;

• about 4:35 a.m. Sept. 8 in the 300 block of East 95th Street;

• about 11 a.m. Sept. 13 in the first block of West 95th Street;

• about 6 a.m. Sept. 14 in the 800 block of East 95th Street;

• between 6:35 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 200 block of East 95th Street;

• about 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 in the 300 block of East 95th Street;

• about 10:20 p.m. Sept. 24 in the 9500 block of South Yale;

• at 9:43 p.m. Oct. 6 in the first block of West 95th Street;

• at 4:44 p.m. Oct. 14 in the first block of West 95th Street; and

• about 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the first block of West 95th Street.

The suspect is described as a black male, thought to be between the ages of 17 and 25, standing between 5-foot-6 and 6-feet and weighing between 135 pounds and 160 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.