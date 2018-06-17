Cops: 2 cargo vans stolen from North Side

Police are warning North Side residents about two cargo van thefts last month in the Arcadia Terrace and Edgewater neighborhoods.

In each incident, the thief or thieves stole a Ford Econoline that was locked and parked on the street, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first theft happened about 5 p.m. May 22 in the 5600 block of North Artesian, while the other happened between 10 p.m. May 24 and 4 a.m. May 25, police said.

Anyone with information about the thefts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.