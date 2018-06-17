Police are warning North Side residents about two cargo van thefts last month in the Arcadia Terrace and Edgewater neighborhoods.
In each incident, the thief or thieves stole a Ford Econoline that was locked and parked on the street, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
The first theft happened about 5 p.m. May 22 in the 5600 block of North Artesian, while the other happened between 10 p.m. May 24 and 4 a.m. May 25, police said.
Anyone with information about the thefts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.