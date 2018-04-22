Cops: 2 convicted felons picked up, robbed ride-hail passenger in River North

Two convicted felons are facing new charges after they allegedly picked up and robbed a ride-hail passenger early Friday in the River North neighborhood on the Near North Side.

Stacey Means, 45, and 51-year-old Robert Archer were both charged with a single felony count of aggravated robbery, according to Chicago Police.

About 3:30 a.m., Area Central detectives were conducting undercover surveillance on a vehicle suspected in a previous robbery involving a ride-hailing app that happened about 11 p.m. April 13 in the 200 block of West Grand, police said.

The detectives saw Means and Archer use the vehicle to pick up the passenger in the 100 block of West Kinzie before driving to an ATM and forcing the victim to withdraw money, police said. The duo also stole the victim’s personal property.

Detectives later took the men into custody, police said.

They are scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday, police said.