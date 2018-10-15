Cops: 3 armed robberies reported in 2-hour span in West Humboldt Park

Three people were robbed at gunpoint during a two-hour period last week in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.

In each incident, a man walked up to a victim from behind, pulled out a gun and stole personal belongings, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened:

• about 8:35 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 1300 block of North Kostner;

• at 10:06 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 1500 block North Kostner; and

• about 10:25 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 1300 block of North Kostner.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-6, 140-pound Hispanic man, thought to be between the ages of 19 and 25, with a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area North detective sat (312) 744-8263.