Cops: 3 robberies reported last month in Back of the Yards

Police are warning South Side residents about three related robberies last month in the back of the Yards neighborhood.

In each incident, two men walked up to a victim and demanded property, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened:

• about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 19 in the 4700 block of South Racine;

• at 8:14 a.m. Sept. 23 in the 1000 block of West 47th Street; and

• at 2:34 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 4900 block of South Loomis.

The robbers are described as two black men, thought to be between the ages of 21 and 22, standing 6-feet tall with brown eyes and short black hair, police said. One of the suspects is also described as weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.