Cops: 3 strong-arm robberies reported in Lawndale

A series of strong-arm robberies was reported last month in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, a group of robbers approached a victim and either forcibly took property or made off with personal items after pulling a handgun, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened:

• about 1 a.m. Oct. 8 in the 1800 block of South Karlov;

• at 7:53 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South Pulaski; and

• at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of West 21st Street.

The robbers are described as three or four black males, thought to be between the ages of 15 and 20, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-11 and weighing between 130 pounds and 160 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.