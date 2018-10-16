Cops: 4 residential burglaries reported in Portage Park

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about four recent burglaries in the Portage Park neighborhood.

In each incident, a burglar or burglars broke into an apartment or home through a rear door or window and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 6 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 5800 block of West Montrose;

• between noon and 4:50 p.m. Sept. 29 in the 4200 block of North Major;

• between 3 p.m. Oct. 7 and 2 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 4200 block of North Menard; and

• about 3 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 4000 block of North Austin.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.