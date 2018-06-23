Cops: 7 vehicles reported stolen from NW Side

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about a series of vehicle thefts this month in the Albany Park and Irving Park neighborhoods.

In each incident, a vehicle that was parked on the street was stolen, according to an alert from Chicago Police. One of the vehicles was stolen after it was left running with the keys in the ignition.

The thefts happened:

• between 4 a.m. June 3 and 7:30 a.m. June 4 in the 4500 block of North Avers;

• between 5 p.m. June 4 and 2 a.m. June 5 in the 3600 block of West Wilson;

• about 7:30 p.m. June 4 in the 4500 block of North Knox;

• between 10 p.m. June 8 and 6 a.m. June 9 in the 4700 block of North Lowell;

• between 7 p.m. June 9 and 7:30 a.m. June 10 in the 4300 block of North Mozart;

• about 2:25 p.m. June 11 in the 3900 block of West Lawrence; and

• between 6:05 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. June 13 in the 4300 block of North Kostner.

Anyone with information about the thefts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.