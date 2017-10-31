Cops: Chicago driver strikes Barrington cop trying to pull him over

When police tried to pull over a Chicago man who a 911 caller thought was following them in a vehicle, the driver struck one of the officers with his vehicle, only to be captured and arrested after driving away from the scene.

Atlas A. Davis, 29, of the West Garfield Park neighborhood, was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, and driving on a suspended license, according to Barrington police. He was also issued several traffic citations.

Police were contacted about 7:40 p.m. Monday by a motorist who “thought he was being followed by another vehicle,” a statement from police said. The driver was told to drive to the Police Department in the Public Safety Building at 400 N. Northwest Highway, police said.

When the vehicles approached, two officers tried to pull over the suspect vehicle on Northwest Highway.

“The offender then accelerated and struck one of the officers … then fled the scene and was pursued,” police said.

The injured officer was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was released Tuesday morning.

Barrington officers and units from neighboring departments chased the suspect’s vehicle and he was later arrested without incident, police said.

“As a police department, we feel very fortunate that our police officer was not seriously injured,” Police Chief David Dorn said in the statement. “We are also very thankful to have the assistance of multiple police agencies in finding the offender and bringing this case to a successful conclusion.”

In court Tuesday, Davis was ordered held on a $50,000 bond, according tot he Lake County sheriff’s office.