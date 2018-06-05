Cops: Convicted burglar facing new charges after stealing computers in West Town

A five-time convicted burglar is facing multiple felony charges after being caught on video earlier this year stealing computer equipment from a business in the West Town neighborhood.

On May 14, 58-year-old Robert E. Payne broke into the business in the 900 block of West Lake and stole the equipment, according to Chicago Police. He was later identified as the burglar using video surveillance footage.

Payne was then tied to nine other burglaries, police said. In those cases, he either admitted to the burglaries or was identified using video surveillance footage.

Payne, of the Humboldt Park neighborhood, was charged with ten counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary, police said.

He is being held at Cook County Jail awaiting a Wednesday bond hearing, police said.