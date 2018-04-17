Cops: Man attacked mother of his children while burglarizing North Aurora home

A man was charged with attacking the mother of his children and burglarizing her home early Tuesday in west suburban North Aurora.

Quincy L. Ivory, 34, of Aurora, was charged with felony counts of home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated fleeing a police officer and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to North Aurora police. He also faces misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and domestic battery.

Officers responded at 5:48 a.m. to a home invasion and burglary in the 200 Block of Linn Court, police said. Ivory had broken into the home and struck the mother of his children before stealing a cellphone and $150 in cash. The victim suffered injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

A responding officer saw Ivory in his vehicle after the incident and tried to stop him, but the suspect drove off at a high-rate of speed while ignoring traffic signals, police said. Officers initially pursued the vehicle, but later terminated the chase out of concern for public safety.

After a warrant was issued for his arrest, an officer found Ivory’s vehicle parked near the home, police said. Additional officers showed up and found that Ivory was inside the home and refusing to come out. A detective ultimately convinced Ivory to open the door, and he was taken into custody.

Ivory is being held at the Kane County Jail awaiting a Wednesday bond hearing, police said.