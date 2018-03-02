Cops: Man charged with shooting inside Loop hotel then pointing gun at security

A man has been charged with shooting a weapon last month at a Loop hotel then pointing a gun at security and threatening detectives investigating the scene.

Reginald Tolbert, 24, was charged with four counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated assault of a peace officer with a weapon, and one count of harassment and threatening to kill, according to Chicago Police.

Tolbert was arrested Thursday afternoon in south suburban Riverdale after detectives identified him as the possible suspect in the Feb. 16 incident at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive, police said.

Four people were injured after Tolbert fired a weapon in the hotel shortly after 10 a.m., according to police. While leaving, he pointed his weapon at security and made several phone threats directed at CPD detectives investigating the incident.

Deemed at the time an accidental shooting, police had said a man was showing a gun to someone when it fell and accidentally went off, injuring two women’s legs. CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi initially said that the women had been grazed in the shooting, but police later said it wasn’t clear whether they suffered graze wounds or were injured by debris. They were treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Tolbert, of south suburban South Holland, is due in bond court on Saturday.